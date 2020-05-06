Homicide inquiry underway after missing man's body found in Southland

Police are treating the death of Southland man Dale Watene, who was missing for more than a month before his body was discovered, as a homicide.

Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police

Mr Watene's body was found in the Longwood Forestry block yesterday, in Otautau.

The body was formally identified today.

The 40-year-old hadn't been seen since going missing on April 16, before his truck was found at Holt Park.

Police have confirmed they're now treating his death as a homicide and are appealing for information.

Police are appealing for information about this vehicle. Source: NZ Police.