Homicide inquiry launched after man fatally stabbed in Northland

Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a man was fatally stabbed in Northland overnight.

Emergency services were called to an address on Snowdon Ave, at Moerewa, around 12.20am, where they found an 18-year-old man unresponsive, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said today in a statement.

The man, who has since been identified as local man Krillan Koni Brown, died at the scene.

A scene guard is in place, with police remaining at the scene this morning.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the person responsible.

Mr Dalzell said investigators would like to speak to anyone who was at the Snowdon Ave property last night.

"There were a number of young people at a gathering at the address, and as part of our inquiries we would like to speak to anyone who was there who has not yet spoken to us," he said.

Anyone who was at the property last night has been urged to contact police on 105, either online or over the phone, quoting job number P042477664.

