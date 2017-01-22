Homes without power as stormy weather hits Southland

Many homes are without power as stormy weather hits Southland.

A fire spokesman told 1 News that lots of trees have fallen, some hitting powerlines.

Power outages are currently affecting residents in Glenorchy, Routeburn, Kinloch and Moke Lake and Closeburn.

Bob’s Cove on Queenstown-Glenorchy Road, approximately 14 kilometres from Queenstown is blocked in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel over the next few hours.

Heavy rain is forecast for the West Coast and severe gales are expected between Dunedin and Wellington tomorrow morning.



