Homes under threat near Kaiapoi as firefighters label major vegetation fire suspicious

As temperatures rise into the high 20s in Canterbury today, another fire has sparked, threatening properties.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Brent Weeks says evacuations have taken place as a fire in vegetation at the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi threatens homes.

Two sheds have been destroyed and five homes have been evacuated with Civil Defence being activated.

Roughly 15 crews assisted by four helicopters are still working to contain the raging fire in Pine Beach, which broke out this afternoon.

A fire investigator has been brought in, with the blaze now being treated as suspicious. They will continue working through tonight and tomorrow.

Houses in the area are still at risk, with firefighters working on house protection.

The fire is stretching across 20 hectares burning pine tree’s in its path.

The coast guard was called out to sea to give firefighters a visual from the ocean.

Fire and Emergency say they are bringing in more rural firefighters and experts.

It comes after another fire threatened properties in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs today.

