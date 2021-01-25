Homes evacuated as scrub fire burns in coastal Christchurch suburb

As temperatures rise in Canterbury, firefighters are battling a scrub fire which is threatening homes in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs.

Fire burning near properties in Redcliffs, Christchurch. Source: Chris Churchill

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Brent Dunn told 1 NEWS some homes have been evacuated but he does not know how many.

There are currently six fire crews on the scene protecting houses, and two helicopters are also being used to fight the blaze.

Dunn says the fire on Balmoral Hill covers an area approximately 50 metres by 100 metres in size.

Eyewitness Stan McFerrier says he saw a resident using a garden hose to keep the fire from their property.