TODAY |

Homes evacuated as scrub fire burns in coastal Christchurch suburb

Source:  1 NEWS

As temperatures rise in Canterbury, firefighters are battling a scrub fire which is threatening homes in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs.

Fire burning near properties in Redcliffs, Christchurch. Source: Chris Churchill

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Brent Dunn told 1 NEWS some homes have been evacuated but he does not know how many.

There are currently six fire crews on the scene protecting houses, and two helicopters are also being used to fight the blaze.

Dunn says the fire on Balmoral Hill covers an area approximately 50 metres by 100 metres in size.

Eyewitness Stan McFerrier says he saw a resident using a garden hose to keep the fire from their property.

He says others were removing valuable items from their homes.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Northland Covid-19 community case confirmed as having South Africa variant
2
Chris Hipkins warns Kiwis not to share 'fake, untrue' social media content about Covid-19
3
No new Covid-19 cases in the community connected to Northland case found after latest testing
4
Countdown Helensville, The Warehouse in Whangarei among 28 spots visited by Covid-19 case
5
National's Shane Reti says there's missing information about where the Northland Covid-19 case had been
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Hipkins, Bloomfield update Northland Covid situation, number of new coronavirus infections

Revealed: The companies dumping contaminants down NZ's drains

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2021

Government grants Covid-19 vaccine suppliers Pfizer, BioNTech indemnity against claims