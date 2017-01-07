Homes evacuated as scrub fire burns on Auckland's Kawau Island

The scrub fire on Kawau Island is now under control.

Scrub fire burns on Kawau Island. Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesman said two helicopters are now working to wet the area on the cliff.

Fire got a call at 7.30pm that a fire was making its way up the hill.

Two fire service helicopters were dispatched to help rural fire crew on the ground to the fire.

A fire spokesman said the fire was 10 metres by 30 metres.