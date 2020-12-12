Homes evacuated as large scrub fire engulfs Christchurch's Port Hills

Helicopters have beend deployed to help fire crews on the ground and to assess the damage from a large scrub fire which ignited on the Port Hills last night.

A fire has engulfed the Port Hills, three years after a fire devastated the area. Source: Supplied

Fifty fire fighters are working to contain a large scrub fire which broke out near the suburb of Hillsborough.

In a statement at 7:30am, FENZ said an aerial survey showed the fire had burnt through about 15 hectares of land.

FENZ said no further evacuations are currently planned, but those who were evacuated last night still can't return to their properties.

Helicopters have been sent to the area to help ground crew.

The fire in Port Hills, Christchurch broke out just after 11 on Friday night. Source: Josh Gillman

Area Commander Dave Stackhouse said things were looking positive.

"Our crews did a fantastic job stopping the fire from spreading up the hills and potentially impacting homes.

"Our priority this morning is to keep it within the area with have currently contained it to.

"The weather is on our side, with only light winds forecast, this should help us in our work throughout today."

Stackhouse told 1 NEWS last night the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Several streets in the Christchurch suburb of Hillsborough have been evacuated. Source: Josh Gillman

"I've got a fire investigator on site and he's just doing his prelim investigation now."

One structure, understood to be an old art studio, has been lost in the fire, Stackhouse said.

He said the weather forecast for today looked "reasonably benign at the moment".

"But if the wind gets up it obviously complicates things."

Police say several homes along Avoca Valley Road and Port Hills Road have been evacuated.

The intersection of Curries Road and State Highway 76 have been forced to close with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Homeowner Fleur Kester, whose home was ravaged by the blaze, believes it was kids that started the fire that caught alight just after 11 pm yesterday.

READ MORE Police treating four fires in Christchurch's Port Hills yesterday as suspicious

This comes after several suspicious fires were reported in the hills two days ago, believed to have been deliberately lit.

It's just three years since the last big blaze that broke out in the Port Hills burning for several weeks and claiming the life of one firefighter.