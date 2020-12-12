Homes evacuated as large fire engulfs Christchurch's Port Hills

Nearly a dozen fire crews are working to contain a large fire which has broken out along the Port Hills in Christchurch tonight, prompting warning to avoid the area.

A fire has engulfed the Port Hills, three years after a fire devastated the area. Source: Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are currently at the scene of the scrub fire which has ignited near the suburb of Hillsborough.

Police say several homes along Avoca Valley Rd and Port Hills Rd have been evacuated, with further evacuations likely as the situation progresses.

The intersection of Curries Rd and State Highway 76 have been forced to close with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Homeowner Fleur Kester says she believes it was kids that started the fire which caught alight just after 11 pm yesterday.

This comes after several suspicious fires were reported in the hills two days ago, believed to have been deliberately lit.

It's just three years since the last big blaze that broke out in the Port Hills burning for several weeks and claiming the life of one firefighter.

More than 1600 hectares of land and 11 structures were destroyed also.

A large fire has broken out along hillside above Christchurch. Source: Matthew Carmichael