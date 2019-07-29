Homes evacuated in Pegasus, Canterbury after reports of burst gas main

Emergency services were called to reports of a burst gas main in the Canterbury township of Pegasus today.

Fire crews were called to Te Kohanga Drive at 12:22pm, sending two appliances. But the Gas Authority has since isolated the gas leak and emergency services have now been stood down.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and Fire and Emergency NZ's Simon Lyford advised residents in the area to stay indoors while crews were working to locate the leak.