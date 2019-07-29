Homes evacuated in Pegasus, Canterbury after reports of burst gas main

Emergency services were called to reports of a burst gas main in the Canterbury township of Pegasus today.
Fire crews were called to Te Kohanga Drive at 12:22pm, sending two appliances. But the Gas Authority has since isolated the gas leak and emergency services have now been stood down.
Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and Fire and Emergency NZ's Simon Lyford advised residents in the area to stay indoors while crews were working to locate the leak.
Motorists were also advised to avoid the area at the time.