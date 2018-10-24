Homes evacuated as fire crews work to protect structures from Northland scrub fire

Fire crews are at the scene of a scrub fire burning in the Haumai Point area of Paihia at the Bay of Islands.

Source: 1 NEWS

Crews were called to the scene around 10.30 last night.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was approximately 50 metres by 10 metres when crews arrived to the scene and was travelling up from sea level. Several homes were evacuated overnight, but no further evacuations have occurred this morning.

Crews from Paihia, Kawakawa and Kerikeri were at the scene this morning working to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding structures.

Helicopters were sent to the scene at daylight.

Police and ambulance crews are also in attendance.