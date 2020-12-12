Homes evacuated as fire crews battle large scrub fire in Coromandel

Police are evacuating houses amid a scrub fire in the Coromandel where 14 fire engines are in attendance.

Coromandel scrub fire. Source: Belinda Sammons Bayleys Real Estate

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the blaze at 2.11pm in the Pumpkin Hill region where a 100 metre by 100 metre fire is raging.

Police told 1 NEWS they are evacuating a few houses on Sailors Grave Road at present, they advise anyone who is concerned or feels unsafe to evacuate themselves.

Road closures are in place along State Highway 25. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area in order that emergency staff can come and go from the scene.

It comes as another large scrub fire in Christchurch's Port Hills that began overnight has been contained by fire crews.

Forty-five fire fighters worked to contain the large scrub fire which broke out near the suburb of Hillsborough late last night.

Police said around 40 home in Avoca Valley Road and Port Hills Road were evacuated but all residents are now able to return home.