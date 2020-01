Homer Tunnel, the only route to Milford Sound, has re-opened after a car fire filled the section of State Highway 94 with smoke earlier today.

Car on fire in Homer Tunnel. Source: NZTA

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Te Anau and Milford were called to the incident at around 3.43pm.

The car was found burning in the centre of the tunnel but the blaze has now been extinguished and the tunnel re-opened.

Everyone in the tunnel was evacuated and there were no injuries.