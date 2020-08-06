Homemade explosives at Hamilton mall a targeted attempt to damage ATM - police

Homemade bombs found on the exterior wall of a Hamilton mall this morning appear to have been an attempt at damaging an ATM, police say.

Chartwell Shopping Centre was evacuated and cordoned off after several homemade explosive devices were found this morning - it has since re-opened.

"A number of what look to be homemade explosive devices have been located," police earlier said in a statement.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was also the scene and a robot was seen to be used by police.

"Initial indications suggest two devices had already detonated before police were notified, with damage contained to the ATM and immediate surrounds," police said.

"The focus of all in attendance is ensuring the safety of the public and every care is being taken to ensure no further risk remains"

No one was injured. A barrier is in place around the affected ATM.

Police said a specialist search group had searched the shopping centre and its surroundings "to ensure nothing of concern is left unnoticed".

In a statement, Chartwell Shopping Centre said it was "cooperating with New Zealand Police on the matter".