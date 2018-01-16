 

Homelessness much higher than anticipated - report reveals

A new housing report has revealed that the unknown number of "floating" homeless - those who live in overcrowded homes or garages - mean homelessness is much higher than anticipated and things will get worse before it gets better.

The Housing Minister has today unveiled the government's stock take report detailing the many issues with inadequate NZ housing.
The report, A Stocktake of New Zealand's Housing, commissioned by the Minister for Housing Phil Twyford, looks at home ownership, renting, state housing, homelessness and the social cost of substandard housing.

Released today, it highlights a hole in government data where the number of homeless who don't proceed to getting an interview with social services for emergency housing are not recorded, revealing an unmeasured "homeless population".

One of the report authors, the Salvation Army's Allan Johnson, says the forthcoming census could give a better indication of the "floating population" but there were constraints to the data collection.

"People who are homeless or even in difficult housing circumstances, say overcrowding in a family member's house or living in a shed, [they are] highly unlikely to own up to that."

The only way to solve homelessness was to increase housing stock.

"There will be sometime yet before we see the numbers of transitional housing taper off - we acknowledge the efforts that have been made to plug those gaps but we believe they are going to get worse before they get better," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson also said the accommodation supplement was subsidising the private rental market by about $400m.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the state of housing had suffered "decades of neglect" and suggested the government be building 500,000 homes.

He said the tenancy agreement needed to be completed rewritten drawing upon models such as Scotland.

The report also revealed that $40 millon of unclaimed bond was going back into the government coffers, with Mr Twford saying this may be considered as part of tenancy reform as a fund to support tenants.

Mr Twyford said the previous government's sell-off of state homes caused the homeless problem and he was still looking to deliver 2000 state houses every year.

