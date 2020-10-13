TODAY |

Homeless man offered a lifeline with job at Lower Hutt Domino's Pizza

Source:  1 NEWS

A sign asking for spare change changed Brian Wallace's life, after someone took a chance on him.

Rishi saw Brian using a discarded pizza box to collect money and offered him a hand-up rather than a hand-out. Source: Seven Sharp

Having fallen on hard times, homeless and jobless, he found himself collecting money with a discarded pizza box.

That pizza box belonged to Rishi Sharma's Domino's business in Lower Hutt. 

Learning Wallace's circumstances were a casualty of Covid-19, Sharma offered him a job - a hand up, rather than a hand out.

Wallace is now learning the ropes under the boss' watchful eye, with a once empty pizza box now filled with opportunity.

"He was very passionate and when I spoke to him, he looked very humble," Sharma told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"The main thing was his attitude, the way he was talking to me, and I thought I should ask him if he's keen to work for me."

Wallace says he's happy to be working again.

"To be offered a job just made my day," he says.

Watch the video for the full Seven Sharp interview.

