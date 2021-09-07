Homegrown jar of peanut butter going for over $1,000 on Trade Me

A jar of some of the first ever New Zealand-grown peanut butter is currently going for over $1,000 on Trade Me.

Pic's Peanut Butter.

Kiwi company Pic's Peanut Butter teamed up with Northland Farmers, and a bunch of industry players earlier this year to grow the country’s first ever Hi Oleic peanuts. There were only four jars produced from the Northland crop.

Pic's has since listed one of the jars on Trade Me for charity, the price up to $1,100 at the time of writing.

All proceeds will go towards mentoring in the Northland region for Big Brothers Big Sisters New Zealand, a nationwide charity which aims to make a difference in the lives of young New Zealanders through professionally supported mentoring relationships.

“I’ve always been keen to use peanuts grown here in our peanut butter. Its an exciting step to see this first crop in the jar,” said Pic Picot, Pic’s founder.

"Our Peanut Butter Makers hand-shelled these nuts during their lunchtime. We roasted them at The Food Factory, a facility for startups sponsored by Pic’s Peanut Butter, and ground them in one of our original grinders.”

One of the other jars of locally-grown peanut butter will go on permanent display at Pic's Peanut Butter World in Nelson, another will be donated to the Nelson Provincial Museum, and the last jar will be given to a New Zealand hero, who will be nominated on social media.