'A home, not a hospital' — NZ's first not-for-profit eating disorder treatment centre a step closer to opening

New Zealand's first not-for-profit eating disorder treatment service is a step closer to opening its doors after securing a property in north Canterbury for a facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Recovered Living NZ centre, set to open in April next year with the help of grants and donations, is based on overseas models that will provide a wraparound residential programme for people, with a focus on long-term recovery.

The organisation's clinical director, Kristie Amadio, said buying the site for the facility, a residential home, was like a dream.

“I've been looking for this place for a whole year and to finally have it and to be here, it means so much to me,” she said.

Amadio’s vision is to encourage people to develop a healthier relationship with food in a home environment.

“We want it to be a home, not a hospital. So, our residential programme is really modelled off day-to-day living.

“So, we eat family style at a table. We go out, we do grocery shopping. Our clients get to prepare and portion their meals in the kitchen.”

The idea is inspired by her own experience. When she struggled with an eating disorder, Amadio got help at a specialist recovery centre in the US after struggling to find adequate treatment in New Zealand.

Eating disorders are mostly treated through the public health system in New Zealand. Many also face long waiting times.

Nicki Wilson, president of Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand, said wait times were “dangerously long”, with people sometimes having to wait months for treatment.

That’s the case for Alex Hudson, who turned to Amadio for private treatment last year after being told she had to wait six to eight months.

“I couldn't wait that long,” she said.

Hudson said being in a home environment was helping her recovery.

“I guess it's about finding joy in life again and doing fun things and showing people that food can help you get there.”

New Zealand’s current public health system also refers severe cases of eating disorders to hospitals.

However, critics said the model meant it only dealt with the immediate problem.

Christchurch-based dietician Victoria Shonwald said people in hospital “pretty much get weight restored” before they’re sent home without treatment support or follow-up.