Home learning resumes on TVNZ Duke

With schools closed in Auckland under Alert Level 3, the Ministry of Education's home based learning is returning to TVNZ over lockdown.

Home Learning TV/Papa Kāinga TV will replace TVNZ DUKE's daytime programming from 9am to 1pm on weekdays until August 28 for families at home. 

Under the current Alert Level for Auckland, only the children of essential workers are able to return to the classroom. 

The shows will feature both educational and entertaining content suitable for children from teachers such as Suzy Cato, Karen O'Leary, local teachers and more. 

TVNZ DUKE is available on channel 13 for Freeview, Sky and Vodafone channel 23 as well as streaming live on TVNZonDemand. 

The channel's regular programming will then resume daily from the afternoon and evenings. 

