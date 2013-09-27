Home evacuated as fire crews battle forest blaze north of Auckland

Source:
Homes have been evacuated north of Auckland after a forest fire ripped through two hectares of pine trees this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
A Fire Service spokesperson says around five homes have been evacuated from the area of Makarau, near the fire on West Coast Road.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 10am, and now have ten crews alongside two helicopters battling the blaze.
Nearby homes are not at risk of being caught in the blaze at this stage, but are exposed to smoke.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news