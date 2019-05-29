Home consents in Auckland grow to record high level

Statistics New Zealand says the number of new homes consented in Auckland has grown to a new record level.

The Auckland region consented 14,932 new homes in the year ended June 2019 - the most ever consented in a year.

That number is up 13 per cent from the June 2018 year and is more than four times higher than the lows seen in 2009 following the global financial crisis.

Stats NZ said that growth is being driven strongly by multi-unit developments like townhouses and apartments, which now make up about half of all new homes consented in Auckland.