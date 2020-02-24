'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour

A group out fishing in Tauranga Harbour had a close up encounter with an inquisitive great white shark on the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Asher Jones told 1 NEWS he was fishing with friends off Bowentown on Saturday when the bait fish in their burley trail started jumping out of the water.

"At first I was pretty excited because I thought we had some king fish hanging around, then I saw the fin pop up and thought it was just a pesky bronze whaler, but when it came up to the boat I realised it was more than that," Mr Bowen said.

"It circled the boat for a few minutes before disappearing. We had a burley bomb out which had a lot of bait fish in the water."

Mr Bowen said it's the first great white he has seen in the harbour.

DOC shark expert Clinton Duffy confirmed it was a great white shark in the video, saying it looked like a mature male around 3.5 metres in length.



"This is the fourth observation of a white shark from this general area reported to me since November," he said.

"Any species of shark over about 1.8 m long should be considered potentially dangerous because at that size they are capable of inflicting life threatening injuries if one should bite you."