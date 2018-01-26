Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations taking place across the country

As they prepare to remember those killed in the Holocaust, the New Zealand Jewish community is renewing calls for Kiwis to be wary of racism in our own country.

Jewish Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Friday marks United Nations Holocaust Remembrance Day, with public ceremonies to be held across the country.

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand director Inge Woolf says the day is a reminder to all Kiwis of the damage uncurbed racism can cause.

"While United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Day is one of particular sadness and reflection for New Zealand Jews, we offer our people's tragic experiences to all of Aotearoa New Zealand as an example of what must never be allowed to happen here."

Ms Woolf said the organisation had been working with the Human Rights Commission on the 'Give nothing to racism' campaign, to keep the country "free of the ugliness and destructiveness of racism''.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy said Kiwi survivors of the Holocaust had helped inspire the anti-racism campaigns.

"Our campaign was in part inspired by our very own Kiwi survivors of the Shoa [Holocaust] who went on to spend their lives talking about the horrors they witnessed.

"Survivors remember as children that the hatred started small in newspapers, classrooms, workplaces and neighbourhoods.

"We need Kiwis to recognise the seeds of hate and to call them out," said Dame Susan.

The Give Nothing to racism campaign was launched last year to address casual racism in New Zealand, with one in three complaints to the Human Rights Commission about racial discrimination.