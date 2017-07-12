Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr feature in Alice in Wonderland-inspired Air New Zealand safety video

The newest Air New Zealand safety video has been released with a star-studded line-up including Oscar-winning Cuba Gooding Jr and actress Katie Holmes.

It is an Alice in Wonderland-inspired journey which takes passengers around the country, including tourist hot-spots like the Coromandel and Waitomo Caves.

Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore's version of My Little Corner of the World is played during the clip named, A Fantastical Journey.

"It's also fantastic to see this track feature amongst some stunning New Zealand scenery, including my little corner of the world, the Coromandel," Wigmore said.

Gooding Jr said he enjoyed working with Wigmore on the video.

"Her voice is enchanting and soothing, exactly what you need for safety video," he said.

Holmes described the scenery in the video as "beautiful" and made her want to visit the country.