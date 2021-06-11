Hollywood star Rose Byrne to play Jacinda Ardern in film about Christchurch mosque attacks

Bridesmaids actress Rose Byrne is set to play New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a new film about the Christchurch mosque attacks.

A composite image of actress Rose Byrne and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, called They Are Us, tells the story of how Ardern rallied the nation with a message of compassion and unity following the attacks.

The movie also highlights how Ardern pushed through a law to ban the type of gun used by the terrorist.

Fifty-one Muslims were killed while they prayed at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019. Many more were seriously injured.

Ardern received international recognition for her response to the terrorist attack.

Now, with New Zealand director and writer Andrew Niccol at the helm, the film will shine a light on the aftermath of that tragic day.

"They Are Us is not so much about the attack but the response to the attack," Niccol told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The film addresses our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people around the world.