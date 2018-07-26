 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Hollywood council wants Trump's Walk of Fame star removed

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
North America

The West Hollywood City Council is powerless to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The council unanimously approved a resolution urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions".

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric".

The vote on Monday local time came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. 

The star was previously vandalised days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognised Trump for his work on the TV reality show The Apprentice.

A man was arrested following reports of vandalism around 3.30am this morning. Source: Associated Press
Topics
New Zealand
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital
2

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4

Change to international students' post-study work rights announced
5

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital

Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury
manhattan seen from the manhattan bridge

Police closer to solving case of baby found dead in water near New York bridge

Four teenagers identified as those allegedly behind 'cruel' leopard seal shooting at a Northland beach

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Taxpayers have already paid tens of thousands of dollars to defend Winston Peters' legal action over the alleged leaking of his superannuation overpayments, and it's still early days. 

The deputy prime minister paid the money back, but is suing his political rivals, alleging they leaked his superannuation details to media during the election campaign. 

"It's tawdry, it's dirty, it's filthy and they should not succeed on that," Mr Peters said in 2017.

He's seeking damages from numerous parties, including the State Services Commissioner, the Social Development boss and the Attorney-General. 

Now 1 NEWS can reveal the government's legal service, Crown Law, has already billed these government agencies more than $20,000 for its work. 

Act Party leader David Seymour says $20,000 is just the start.

"I predict it will cost the New Zealand taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said. 

Experts say that each day the case continues the costs will continue to mount. They say that if it goes to trial taxpayers could be paying tens of thousands of dollars a day. 

So just how much will it cost? 

It's sub-judice and he can't make any comment  about it, Mr Peters said.

Asked by reporters if it's hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said: "I'm not going to imperil this case by breaking the law and I hope you guys don't."

Taxpayers have coughed up another $20,000 for the initial legal costs of former ministers Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley who Mr Peters is pursuing too. 

It's up to Cabinet to decide how much more of the National MPs' costs it'll cover, and National leader Simon Bridges has given his view. 

"When ministers act as ministers their costs in legal cases, that can range from the legitimate through the very vexatious, are paid for by the Crown," Mr Bridges said.

Attorney-General David Parker said: "I wouldn't be surprised if they made an application to the Crown for further covering their costs." 

Taxpayers could end up paying Mr Peters hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages too. 

The Deputy Prime Minister is seeking damages from numerous parties, and Crown Law has already started billing some of them. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:58
The Deputy Prime Minister is seeking damages from numerous parties, and Crown Law has already started billing some of them.

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Ohio election testing Trump's clout is too close to call but President claims victory

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

A special congressional election that tested US President Donald Trump's clout and cost both parties millions of dollars in battleground Ohio was too close to call early Wednesday (Weds afternoon NZT). Trump claimed victory nevertheless.

The president took credit for Republican Troy Balderson's performance, calling it "a great victory," even though the contest could be headed to a mandatory recount. Democrat Danny O'Connor, trailing in the latest count, vowed: "We're not stopping now."

The candidates were locked in a razor-thin race, which they will reprise in the general election in just three months. There were at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That's enough for O'Connor to potentially pick up enough to force a recount.

The Associated Press does not declare winners in races subject to an automatic recount.

The Republican president's shadow also loomed over primary contests in four other states, none bigger than Kansas, where Trump roiled the governor's race by opposing the GOP incumbent on the eve of the election.

The day's races, like dozens before them, pitted Trump's fiery supporters against the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance. The results are helping determine the political landscape - and Trump's standing within his own party - just before the GOP defends its House and Senate majorities in November.

Voters in Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington state joined those in Ohio in Tuesday's voting.

Kansas Republicans were fighting among themselves in a battle for governor, where Secretary of State Kris Kobach was trying to unseat Governor Jeff Colyer.

The President took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Robert Mueller in another Twitter tirade.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America