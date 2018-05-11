 

Holistic approach to mental health as new facility seeks funding in Christchurch

An alternative mental health treatment facility that focuses on an holistic approach is being proposed in Christchurch.

Current public facilities, such as Hillmorton Hospital, copped criticism from nurses who work there for being old, poorly designed, and overcrowded.

A comprehensive upgrade programme by the Canterbury District Health Board is in the pipeline.

But Christchurch mental health advocate Marcelle Lunam, whose brother had a hard time in public mental health units, said she wanted to create a new $25 million mental health facility that alleviates pressure on the current system.

"I thought, 'Why is it so bad?' " she said

Nurse hospital generic

Nurse, hospital (file picture).

Source: istock.com

"It's not just the facilities. There was also a lot of holes in my brother's care."

This included an incident in which her brother escaped a psychiatric facility and was only found by an ambulance days later.

When her brother arrived back to the facility the family was not notified.

"I started doing some research and I thought I am going to go and do something about it."

Ms Lunam said a business plan for the facility, known as Tūmanako, had been completed and she was hoping to raise $200,000 so the project could progress.

A Pledge Me campaign was launched this week to contribute to this fund.

The proposed facility would focus on holistic mental health care, and incorporate gardens as well as nutrition, counselling, therapy and other services into the complex.

Ms Lunam said it was loosely based on care models used in Scandinavia.

"We aim to be an alternative model and be a part of a solution."

Ms Lunam said she hoped the facility could be an alternative to what was offered through the Canterbury DHB.

Greer O'Donnell, the project's development manager, said even though the facility would be wrapped into a charitable trust, she hoped the project would attract investors.

"The idea is that the building and business is a financially viable model in itself....we are creating a model that is sustainable," she said.

Income would come from patients, business tenancies and office spaces.

Public funding and grants would also be sourced.

Ms O'Donnell said $25 million would cover the cost of land, the building itself and setting up the service.

She hoped she had her eye on several pieces of land, and although she would not go into details, she said she would be interested in building the facility in Christchurch's residential red zone.

If the initial $200,000 funding is sourced, the pair hoped the facility could be open in two years.

