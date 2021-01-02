TODAY |

Holidaymakers urged to take caution as severe weather closes Otago, Southland roads

Source:  1 NEWS

Holidaymakers are being asked to be cautious and check road conditions after severe weather battered Otago and Southland yesterday.

Intense rain overnight caused rivers to burst their banks.

As of 8am today, a number of state highways in the region are closed and numerous local roads are experiencing slips, washouts and debris.

State Highway 87 from Kyeburn to Outram is closed due to a bridge washout at Kokonga, while State Highway 83 from Otematata to Aviemore and State Highway 90 between Tapanui and Waikoikoi are closed due to flooding. 

“As people look to resume their travels this morning, we recommend they check the roading conditions before they leave, respect all road closure signs and detours, and allow extra time to navigate their way to their destination,” Emergency Management Otago group controller Matt Alley said.

MetService has cancelled a heavy rain warning for coastal Otago, but is forecasting rain for the rest of today.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for Otago and southern Canterbury this afternoon, which could cause flash flooding and localised downpours of 25 to 40mm an hour.

