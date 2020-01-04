Holidaymakers scramble to wet down pod of whales washed up on Coromandel beach

Thousands of people are rallying to wet down a pod of pilot whales stranded on Matarangi Beach in the Coromandel.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Campbell, who is at the beach, told 1 NEWS there are three dead whales and seven alive.

Matarangi local Maria Matchett told 1 NEWS she was alerted to the whales when a local volunteer firefighter discovered them on a walk this morning.

Holidaymakers wet down 10 pilot whales washed up in the Coromandel. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

Matarangi Volunteer Fire Brigade are pumping water on to the whales, and locals are bringing down buckets and towels.

Project Jonah and the Department of Conservation staff are both there.

High tide is at 3pm.

People are rallying to wet down the whales washed up on Matarangi Beach. Source: David Campbell/Supplied