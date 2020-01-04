TODAY |

Holidaymakers scramble to wet down pod of whales washed up on Coromandel beach

Thousands of people are rallying to wet down a pod of pilot whales stranded on Matarangi Beach in the Coromandel.

Ten whales have washed up on Matarangi Beach.

David Campbell, who is at the beach, told 1 NEWS there are three dead whales and seven alive.

Matarangi local Maria Matchett told 1 NEWS she was alerted to the whales when a local volunteer firefighter discovered them on a walk this morning.

Matarangi Volunteer Fire Brigade are pumping water on to the whales, and locals are bringing down buckets and towels.

Project Jonah and the Department of Conservation staff are both there.

High tide is at 3pm.

