Holidaymakers, DOC scramble to save pod of whales washed up on Coromandel beach

Thousands of people are rallying to wet down a pod of pilot whales stranded on Matarangi Beach in the Coromandel.

There are four dead pilot whales and seven that are alive.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS those numbers include one dead calf and one alive.

DOC staff are leading the stranding response and there are around 1000 people who are at the beach helping with the whales.

Holidaymakers wet down 10 pilot whales washed up in the Coromandel. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

"The surviving whales are being cared for on the sand by volunteers who are keeping them comfortable, covering them with sheets and buckets of seawater gently being poured over them to help protect their skin from drying and to keep them cool," a DOC spokesperson said.

"We do not need more people to assist with the whales. We have plenty of help which we appreciate."

Police, rural fire staff and the harbourmaster are on site assisting as is Project Jonah.

Matarangi local Maria Matchett told 1 NEWS she was alerted to the whales when a local volunteer firefighter discovered them on a walk this morning.

One beachgoer, Daniek Wijdeven, said the whales are located by the bar between Whangapoua and Matarangi.

People are rallying to wet down the whales washed up on Matarangi Beach. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

A team of senior Project Jonah medics are on their way to assist with a refloat attempt this afternoon.

The pod will be refloated all at once, and a plan is being put together to ensure they make it out to sea safely. They have put the call out for trained medical staff to help.

Pod of whales wash up on Matarangi Beach, in the Coromandel. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

Daren Glover of Project Jonah told 1 NEWS they are also urging volunteers to be self-sufficient.

“Have warm clothes, sunblock, sunhat, food and water”, Mr Glover said.

He said people are often determined to help, but can end up getting ill themselves because they are cold, dehydrated and hungry.