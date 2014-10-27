Holiday travellers warned to plan ahead as congestion builds on NZ roads

Fog, slips and crowds of Boxing Day shoppers have caused hold-ups in some parts of the country today.

A section of State Highway 1 through Auckland became congested about midday due to shoppers flocking to sales at Sylvia Park mall.

At the bottom of the North Island slips closed State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Reitihi, and there was heavy traffic on SH1 north of Otaki.

A Transport Agency spokesperson said traffic was expected to ease over the next few days.

The spokesperson said drivers should plan to travel in the early morning or evening if they want to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, flights around the country are back to schedule after disruptions this morning caused by fog at Wellington airport.

Some services were cancelled at Wellington Airport, and other services were delayed in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.

Wellington Airport said operations were back up and running but some airlines would still be clearing a backlog of passengers.