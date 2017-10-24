Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Holiday traffic's expected to cause frustration in the upper North Island this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The State Highway One northbound passing lane between Taupiri and Huntly is closed from 10am to 6pm today and Sunday due to expected traffic congestion, according to NZTA.

Delays have started to form southbound on State Highway One from Puhoi north of Auckland, all the way to Kawakawa in Northland.

NZTA are urging drivers to be patient and allow extra time as the traffic is expected to remain heavy all afternoon.