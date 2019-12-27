TODAY |

Holiday traffic causing massive delays around New Zealand

Queues of holiday traffic are causing massive delays out of Wellington and Auckland.

In Auckland, there's northbound congestion on State Highway 1 from Puhoi to Wellsford.

Motorists going far north are advised to use State Highway 16 instead.

Traffic out of Wellington is causing major delays north of Waikanae.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 45 minutes on State Highway 1 to Ōtaki.

NZTA expects heavy traffic on that stretch of road until at least 5.30pm.

In Canterbury there's a 30-minute delay northbound on State Highway 1 from Amberley to Leithfield.

