Holiday road toll three times worse than last year's

Source:  1 NEWS

More than three times the number of the people have died on the roads so far this holiday season compared to last year’s.

Road closed file image. Source: istock.com

The first deaths were on Christmas Day, when two people died in a car crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa road, south of Auckland.

The latest death was today, when a car driver died after colliding with a truck in the lower Kaimai Ranges, bringing the holiday road toll to 11.

Only four people died on the roads during the 2019 - 2020 holiday period.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and runs until 6am tomorrow.

New Zealand
Accidents
New Zealand
