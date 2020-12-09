Holiday road toll three times worse than last year's

More than three times the number of the people have died on the roads so far this holiday season compared to last year’s.
Road closed file image. Source: istock.com
The first deaths were on Christmas Day, when two people died in a car crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa road, south of Auckland.
The latest death was today, when a car driver died after colliding with a truck in the lower Kaimai Ranges, bringing the holiday road toll to 11.
Only four people died on the roads during the 2019 - 2020 holiday period.
The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and runs until 6am tomorrow.