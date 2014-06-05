 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Holiday road toll rises after motorcyclist dies in early morning crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Cromwell this morning, taking the holiday road toll to 12 - the same as last year with days still to go in the period.

The crash happened just before 6am near the intersection of Partridge and Shortcut Roads.

Police officer

Source: 1 NEWS

Medical attention was provided, but the man died at the scene.

Diversions are in place with Shortcut Road closed between SH8b and SH6.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time while police complete a scene examination.

It is to early to speculate on cause of the crash, police say.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday December 23 and ends at 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

Superintendent Steve Greally, National Road Policing Manager, said police were "extremely disappointed in the road toll so far this holiday period".

"We are just halfway through the holiday period and the toll is already equal with last year," he said.

"That means twelve families who we have had to break devastating news to. They now have to spend their holidays saying goodbye to a loved one."

Mr Greally pointed out that motorcyclists formed a third of the fatalities. 

"Every time you approach a car - or motorbike - with keys in your hands, you need to be aware that your decisions affect more than just yourself.

"You have to think about your passengers, other road users, your family and friends and the loved ones of other road users.

"Think about how your family and friends would feel dealing with the loss of your life."
 



loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ