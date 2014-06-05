Holiday road toll rises after motorcyclist dies in early morning crash

A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Cromwell this morning, taking the holiday road toll to 12 - the same as last year with days still to go in the period.

The crash happened just before 6am near the intersection of Partridge and Shortcut Roads.

Police officer Source: 1 NEWS

Medical attention was provided, but the man died at the scene.

Diversions are in place with Shortcut Road closed between SH8b and SH6.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time while police complete a scene examination.

It is to early to speculate on cause of the crash, police say.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday December 23 and ends at 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

Superintendent Steve Greally, National Road Policing Manager, said police were "extremely disappointed in the road toll so far this holiday period".

"We are just halfway through the holiday period and the toll is already equal with last year," he said.

"That means twelve families who we have had to break devastating news to. They now have to spend their holidays saying goodbye to a loved one."

Mr Greally pointed out that motorcyclists formed a third of the fatalities.

"Every time you approach a car - or motorbike - with keys in your hands, you need to be aware that your decisions affect more than just yourself.

"You have to think about your passengers, other road users, your family and friends and the loved ones of other road users.

"Think about how your family and friends would feel dealing with the loss of your life."

