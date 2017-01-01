Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The holiday road toll has risen for the second time today, now standing at 18.

One person died after a truck rolled on Thornton Road in Whakatane at approximately 12:30pm.

The truck is believed to have hit another vehicle before rolling.

The two occupants in the other vehicle are being treated for moderate and minor injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Powdrell Rd and Westbank Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Overnight, there were two separate fatal crashes in the Far North.