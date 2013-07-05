Holiday road toll rises to 17 with two killed overnight in the Far North

Two people are dead following two separate crashes in the Far North overnight, lifting the holiday road toll to 17.

Both crashes involved a car and a pedestrian.

The first occurred just after 1am on Pa Road, Kerikeri.

A male pedestrian died at the scene.

The second occurred at around 2.30am on Oruru Road, Far North.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 2am and a female pedestrian also died at the scene.

The crashes were not related.