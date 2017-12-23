Holiday road toll one of the lowest is past decade with 12 deaths

The holiday period has ended with 12 people dying on the roads - an average of one person per day, but still seven fewer than last year.

The Christmas-New Year road toll period started on the afternoon of December 22 and ended at 6am on today with the final holiday death occurring in Masterton when a motorbike and ute crashed on Monday.

This season's provisional Christmas holiday death toll is one of the lowest in the past decade, however the number of holiday fatalities has tended to fluctuate each year.

Last year, 19 people died and more than 100 were seriously injured, while 12 and 16 died in each of the previous two years.

In the 2012/13 and 2013/14 periods just six and seven people were killed, but the official holiday period in those years ran for only 10 days rather than the traditional 12.

The 12 deaths these holidays come as Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter earlier this week described the 2017 annual toll as "simply shocking".