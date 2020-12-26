Holiday road toll more than doubles from previous year, with 11 people dying on NZ roads

The road toll for the holiday period this year more than doubled from 2019/20, with 11 people dying on New Zealand roads.

Source: 1 NEWS

The toll is the worst for the holiday period, which this year stretched from 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am today, in three years, since 2017/18 when 12 people died.

In 2019/20, four people died on New Zealand roads, with nine losing their lives in 2018/19.

On New Year’s Day, a six-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Northland, in which five more people were injured.

The holiday road toll comes as 320 people died on New Zealand roads in 2020, the least amount of deaths since 2016.

However, the Ministry of Transport called the result “heartbreaking” despite a reduction in deaths from 352 in 2019, and 378 in both 2018 and 2017.

“Last year, the Government launched the Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy, with a clear commitment to prevent 750 deaths and 5600 serious injuries on New Zealand roads over the next 10 years,” Ministry of Transport Manager mobility and safety manager Helen White said.

“Road to Zero places human wellbeing at the heart of our road transport planning. It means no longer viewing the deaths on our roads as a 'toll' that we’re prepared to pay for traveling on our roads.”