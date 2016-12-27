Holiday road toll ends at 19, seven more than a year ago

Source:
Nineteen people have died in road accidents over the Christmas-New Year holiday, seven more than over the same period a year ago.
The official holiday period ran from 4pm on Friday December 23 and ended at 6am today.
The toll rose to 19 on Sunday when a woman injured in a bus crash near Gisborne on Christmas Eve died in Waikato Hospital.
She was the third fatality after a bus which was carrying a brass band group from a Tongan college crashed over a bank on State Highway 2.
Twelve people were killed on the roads in the 2015/2016 holiday period, and the previous Christmas period saw 16 deaths.
Dave Cliff, Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, has said safety messages are not getting through to a small group of road users.
"The sad thing is that there's a small group of people who seem impervious to these messages about the basic need to wear a seatbelt, the need to slow down, not to drive after you're drinking alcohol, the things that all of us seem to take for granted," he said at the weekend.
