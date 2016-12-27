 

Holiday road toll ends at 19, seven more than a year ago

Nineteen people have died in road accidents over the Christmas-New Year holiday, seven more than over the same period a year ago.

The official holiday period ran from 4pm on Friday December 23 and ended at 6am today.

Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.
Source: 1 NEWS

The toll rose to 19 on Sunday when a woman injured in a bus crash near Gisborne on Christmas Eve died in Waikato Hospital.

She was the third fatality after a bus which was carrying a brass band group from a Tongan college crashed over a bank on State Highway 2.

Twelve people were killed on the roads in the 2015/2016 holiday period, and the previous Christmas period saw 16 deaths.

Dave Cliff, Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, says some drivers seem impervious to safety messages.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dave Cliff, Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, has said safety messages are not getting through to a small group of road users.

"The sad thing is that there's a small group of people who seem impervious to these messages about the basic need to wear a seatbelt, the need to slow down, not to drive after you're drinking alcohol, the things that all of us seem to take for granted," he said at the weekend.

