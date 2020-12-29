TODAY |

Holiday road toll double that of 2019 after four more deaths in past two days

Source:  1 NEWS

The holiday road toll is now double what it was overall last year following the deaths of four more motorists in the past two days.

Three more people have died since last night, bringing to the total number of deaths to eight. Source: 1 NEWS

The road toll for the Christmas/New Year's holiday period was four last year but this year it has already reached eight, with a week still to go in this year’s break.

The road toll climbed to eight this afternoon after one person died in hospital following a crash in the Auckland suburb of Dairy Flat.

Another person was killed early this morning following a two-vehicle crash in Pahiatua near Palmerston North.

A man and a woman also died last night after being involved in a crash in Southland.

Just days ago, Inspector Jason Homan penned an emotional letter to Kiwi drivers, pleading with them to look after each other on New Zealand’s roads after the road toll jumped to four from two fatal crashes in Auckland.

The road toll already matches the number killed over the entire Christmas and New Years period from last year. Source: 1 NEWS

“The families of four people have lost a loved one on Auckland’s roads since last night,” Homan wrote.

“Other crashes have caused serious injuries.

“Every death on the road means a person will never come home again to their whānau and friends.

“We do not want any other families to experience such pain and loss this holiday period.”

The road toll period started on Christmas Eve and ends on January 5, 2021.

