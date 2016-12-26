Holiday road toll at 9 after motorcyclist killed in Manawatu

A motorcyclist is dead after a serious crash in the Manawatu, police have confirmed.

Police were called the scene on Napier Road in Ashurst at 5.45pm, 15km from Palmerston North.

Napier Road is closed, with cordons at Cambridge Avenue and Fitzherbert East Road.

Two other patients were transported to Palmerston North hospital, one with serious injuries and one with moderate.

St John and Fire Service are also in attendance.

The holiday road toll, which began on Friday, is now at 9.