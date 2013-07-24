Holiday road toll at 11 after car collides with milk tanker in Taranaki

Source:
The driver of a car involved in a collision with a tanker truck in Hawera in Taranaki earlier today has since died of his injuries in hospital.
The crash happened near the intersection with Ohangai, Tawhiti and Ararata Roads around 9:30am.
The Police Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate what happened.
The death brings the holiday road toll to 11.
The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday 23 December 2016 and ends at 6am on Wednesday 4 January 2017.
