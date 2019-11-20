TODAY |

Holiday accommodation company fined more than $100k for misleading online reviews

Source:  1 NEWS

A holiday rental management and accommodation company has been fined $117,000 for misleading consumers with online reviews.

Laptop computer (file picture). Source: istock.com

Bachcare pleaded guilty to two charged under the Fair Trading Act 1986, following a Commerce Commission investigation.

The company altered and withheld publication of online reviews posted by users of its accommodation services between 1 June 2017 and 28 September last year.

The editing included removing negative comments about the rental properties listed by the company and reviews for properties where a star rating of lower than 3.5 out of 5 were withheld.

Bachcare also misled consumers through the creation of fake positive impressions about certain properties and its services.

Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings said online reviews were an important source of information for consumers contemplating the purchase of goods and services, especially in markets including short-term property rentals.

"Consumers have a right to expect that reviews solicited from past customers will be published in a way that accurately represents the feedback received," Ms Rawlings said.

"In this case, consumers had no way of knowing that star ratings were inflated, or that the text of some reviews had been edited to cast the property in a more positive light. This type of conduct undermines the trust that consumers will place in reviews of products or services.

Ms Rawlings said businesses who collect and present online reviews must do so faithfully and present genuine customers reviews.

"Any discretion exercised by the trader over the publication of reviews must be made very clear, otherwise consumers can be misled and traders risk breaching consumer law," she said.

In his written sentencing judgment, Judge Singh said the offending "compromised the interests of the consumers, fair competition and an environment in which consumers and businesses participate confidently". There is no way to quantify harm caused, he added.

New Zealand
Travel
Crime and Justice
Business
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:23
Middlemore Hospital postpones hundreds of surgeries to focus on White Island victims
2
Supreme Court rejects double-murder convict Mark Lundy's bid for third trial
3
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
4
Jimmy Neesham the only Kiwi to be bought in 2020 IPL auction
5
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National MP Anne Tolley steps away from East Coast in hopes of being Speaker
08:40

Tears, laughter and song as Breakfast wraps up for 2019
04:59

Tears all around as woman who helps needy in South Auckland surprised with $3500
00:29

Petrol in Christchurch drops below $2 a litre ahead of Christmas