'Holding up well' — Government says deficit is $4.8b better than what was forecast

The financial statements of Government for the four months that ended October 31 were released by Treasury today, showing the books in better shape than expected.

The operating deficit was $1.9 billion better than forecast at $8.8b and net core Crown debt was $3.1b better than expected at $97b.

The operating balance before gains and losses was a $3.8b deficit — $4.8b less than the deficit forecast.

Core Crown tax revenue came in at $29.9b and core Crown expense was at $35.7b, $1.6b below forecast.

The total borrowings was at $159.9b, which was $29.1b below the forecast.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said debt servicing costs "remain low and are forecast to stay that way".