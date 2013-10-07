TODAY |

'Holding up well' — Government says deficit is $4.8b better than what was forecast

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The financial statements of Government for the four months that ended October 31 were released by Treasury today, showing the books in better shape than expected. 

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS

The operating deficit was $1.9 billion better than forecast at $8.8b and net core Crown debt was $3.1b better than expected at $97b.

The operating balance before gains and losses was a $3.8b deficit — $4.8b less than the deficit forecast.

Core Crown tax revenue came in at $29.9b and core Crown expense was at $35.7b, $1.6b below forecast.

related
NZ economy set to end year only 3% down, 'phenomenal' result compared to most other nations

The total borrowings was at $159.9b, which was $29.1b below the forecast.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said debt servicing costs "remain low and are forecast to stay that way".

"Overall, the Government accounts are holding up well."

