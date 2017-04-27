 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Holding children in police cells creates 'significant risk of suicide and self harm' - judge

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A Nelson lawyer says it's only a matter of time before a child dies by suicide in a police cell.

An international expert is calling for urgent improvements in prisons, youth justice facilities and police holding cells.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the 11 months to the end of March, there were 165 cases of young people being detained alone in a cell for more than 24 hours, and up to six nights in some cases.

While it was clear there had been a marked improvement since the year before, when the number was 284, some youth advocates said the numbers were still too high.

Youth advocate Tupua Urlich spent time in police custody as a teenager and said he wanted the practice banned.

"Being in a cell does not decrease the risk at all," he said.

"If you're not on your own, then you're mixing with people who are already out there committing serious crimes ... you're taking at risk youth and you're placing them with people who are going to show them the wrong way."

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old boy was remanded in a police cell for six nights, because there were no available beds at any Youth Justice Facility.

The boy was later released, after a judge ruled it untenable to hold him in those conditions any longer.

It was later revealed that he wasn't the only one in that situation.

"There were several young offenders ahead of him in the queue who were in the same position, including the one that was publicised, I think, in the Napier Court," said the teenager's lawyer, John Sandston.

"Now that doesn't happen all the time, but I've been a youth advocate for over twenty years and it happens disturbingly in terms of regularity."

Mr Sandston said holding vulnerable teenagers in adult facilities was a disaster waiting to happen.

"The reality is we have adult prisoner suicide in our cells and in jails around the country, so it's only going to be a matter of time, sadly, if something isn't done, that it will happen to a young person ... and then they'll form a working group or they'll have a review, they'll have a commission of enquiry, when they all knew that it was likely to happen."

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft has been lobbying against the practice for years.

Youth offenders placed in cells experienced solitary confinement, poor hygiene facilities and inadequate food supply, he said.

"The problem, I think, is that we are playing with fire. We're putting vulnerable adolescents into solitary confinement and adult police cells and there is, in the end, a significant risk of suicide and self harm," he said.

Strain on Oranga Tamariki will most likely increase from July next year, when 17 year olds are brought under the youth justice system.

When that happens, 4500 extra people will go through the Youth Court.

Oranga Tamariki youth justice system development director Phil Dinham admitted it would be a huge challenge for the ministry.

"It's not just capacity. Staff will need different skills, different pathways out of offending for young people who are possibly parents themselves and beginning to move into independence and looking for employment, rather than returning to education," he said.

Mr Dinham said Oranga Tamarki had added four more beds to its Youth Justice Facilities since March, and was working with iwi and community groups to find other places for young people to go.

In a perfect world, no young person would be forced to spend time in a cell, but at the moment that just wasn't possible, he said.

"We are always ambitious to do more, we can always do more," he said.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

2
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

3
Urban aerial landscape view of traffic on Auckland city motorway. It is the most populous urban area in New Zealand.

Woman, 74, who died after falling down stairs on Auckland double-decker bus, trying to retrieve passenger's lost wallet


4
Australian couple Moe Barr, left, and Sasha Patrick of Brisbane.

The Auckland baker who refused to make a lesbian couple's wedding cake is being flamed online - but supported by some

05:15
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.