Holden announces plan to shut down across NZ, Australia, resulting in hundreds of job losses

Holden is hitting the brakes in New Zealand and Australia, with owner General Motors (GM) announcing the brand will be retired from sales by 2021.

A Holden car. Source: istock.com

Australian media reports around 600 of 800 jobs will be lost, with Holden staff and dealers informed at midday today.

Holden already announced late last year that it was going to stop manufacturing its Commodore range, which New Zealand police use as their patrol and fleet vehicles.

In a media statement today, GM said it considered "numerous options" to keep the Holden operation going.

"After comprehensive assessment, we regret that we could not prioritise the investment required for Holden to be successful for the long term in Australia and New Zealand, over all other considerations we have globally," GM international operations senior vice president Julian Blissett says.

Warranties will still be honoured, and GM says it will still provide serving and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand.

"Local operations will also continue to handle all recall and any safety-related issues, working with the appropriate governmental agencies," its statement says.