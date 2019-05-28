Budget 2019: What you need to know

The Government have opened the books, here's the biggest announcements from Budget 2019.

$1.9 billion into mental health, including a $455 million programme to strengthen frontline services and $40m to suicide prevention

$1.1 billion to child wellbeing to break cycles of poverty and family violence, this includes $265.6m to scrap the need for donations for students from decile 1-7 schools from 2020 and indexing benefits to average wage growth

(estimated benefits to increase from $11 per week from April 2023).

$1 billion into KiwiRail

$1.7 billion over two years to for DHBs (this includes $200m for mental health facilities)

$1.2 billion investment in schools over ten years ($287 million in 2019 for new buildings)





Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Budget 2019. Source: 1 NEWS