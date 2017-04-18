Hokianga Harbour island could be yours for $350,000

A Hokianga Harbour island has been priced at $350,000 after three bids to buy it were rejected by the owners.

Low-lying and lined by mangroves, Motukaraka Island had been the subject of a public GoFundMe fundraising effort from northern hapu Ngai Tupoto who want to turn it into a reserve.

The Bayleys realtor in charge of the sale, David Bagley, said three offers were received before the tender cut-off date last week.

"All three offers were rejected…we're still having conversations with two of those groups," he said.

The 14 hectare island is owned by Heather Aryton and Ann Donaldson whose family have owned Motukaraka for more than 50 years.