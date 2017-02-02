HIV-positive woman 'humiliated' after employer shares status

An HIV-positive woman says she was humiliated when the early childhood centre she worked for door-knocked the homes of parents to inform them about her diagnosis.

Gayle Jonker was diagnosed with HIV in 2011, and until now, her workplaces had been happy for her to speak to parents if they became aware and had questions about her diagnosis.

HIV can only be passed on through bodily fluids.

She said she informed her most recent employer of her HIV status as a courtesy because she was going to be part of a public awareness campaign.

But she was told the centre would need to inform parents with information packs.