HIV positive man calling for NZ to 'start talking about' disease to dispel 'stigma', 'misinformation'

An HIV positive man says there's still a lot of "stigma" associated with and "misinformation" surrounding HIV in New Zealand.

Vaughan Meneses is calling for more education around HIV as new figures show 244 people were diagnosed with the virus last year, the highest for any one year.

Mr Meneses found out he'd contracted the virus 13 years ago and is calling for people - particularly gay men who are most at risk - to get tested.

"Testing's the most important thing and staying engaged in treatment," Mr Meneses told 1 NEWS.

"If you can get tested for HIV and you get early treatment then your life is going to be great."

Mr Meneses says New Zealanders need to be more vigilant about HIV.

"People are a lot more relaxed about it because people don't understand the realities of living with HIV.

"Even if the physical side can be dealt with by treatment, the stigma side doesn't go away with a pill."

He would like to see New Zealand be more open to discussing the issue of HIV.

"I'd really like our community to start talking about HIV and finding out a lot more about it than just assuming that they know what it's all about."

Dr Sue McAllister, who leads the AIDS Epidemiology Group, which is based at Otago University's Dunedin School of Medicine, says of most concern is the number of men who have sex with men (MSM) who were infected in New Zealand.

She says this has been rising since 2013 and the figure of 98 last year was a record.

"While now treatable, HIV infection remains a lifelong condition with significant implications for individuals and financial cost to the health service," she said.